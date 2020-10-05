Toronto-Based Luxury Real Estate Leader Invidiata Makes Move to eXp Realty Global Network

eXp Realty recently announced that Toronto-GTA-based Christopher Invidiata and his team are joining eXp Realty as a broker partner. Invidiata and his 21 agents will join the 35,000 real estate agents in the global eXp Realty network, expanding the company’s existing Canadian footprint.

Invidiata, a luxury in Canada, was established 35 years ago by Christopher Invidiata and was previously part of the RE/MAX network.

With an ethos of “No home is too large or too small to be handled with the same level of care,” the Invidiata team completed over $250 million CND in sales volume with more than180 transactions in 2019.

As with all eXp Realty broker partners, Invidiata will continue to operate under its strong brand name.

According to Christopher Invidiata, the move to partner with eXp Realty was exactly what he was looking for to catapult his team and brand into the future of where residential real estate is headed.

“I’d been working toward a model that would give our agents more benefits, increased marketing resources and, most importantly, the opportunity to have an ownership stake,” he said. “We are always looking for the next growth opportunity and innovative move to continue our success at our team, and eXp is doing exactly what I had envisioned with the added benefit of being a virtual company, completely cloud-based with no brick and mortar. This is the future of real estate, and we’re delighted to be part of eXp Realty as it blazes a path forward. This is an exciting time to be a REALTOR®.”

eXp EVP for International Expansion Michael Valdes said Invidiata is a stellar example of the kind of visionary company eXp looks to partner with.

“We’re delighted to welcome Invidiata to the eXp global network,” he said. “As a recognized leader in the real estate arena, Christopher’s expertise has made him a sought-after speaker and mentor to real estate professionals in Canada, Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Turkey and the United States. The Invidiata commitment to quality and holistic brand building, as well as its desire to leap forward into the technology-driven virtual approach to residential real estate sales, is a perfect fit with what we have to offer.”

For more information, please visit www.exprealty.com.