zavvie Teams With JPAR to Introduce First Nationwide All Seller Options Platform

J.P. & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR) is teaming with zavvie to introduce Sure Sale, the first nationwide all seller options platform.

JPAR Sure Sale helps agents engage clients with all the newest selling options, including a buy-before-you-sell option from Bridge providers (JPAR Trades), instant offers from iBuyers (JPAR Instant Offers), as well as a traditional Open Market offer (JPAR List).

“If you are a homeowner, you can get multiple offers on your home with the push of a button,” said JP Piccinini, founder of JP & Associates REALTORS® and CEO of Vesuvius Holdings. “Most importantly, you get a trusted JPAR agent to help you compare all of your selling options, even if you choose an iBuyer offer or decide not to sell.”

“At JPAR, we believe that every homeowner deserves all available options to sell their home and excellent representation no matter what option they choose. JPAR Sure Sale ensures the client receives both in one easy to use platform,” said Derek Taylor, vice president of technology of JP & Associates REALTORS®.

Powered by zavvie, JPAR Sure Sale offers three major options for sellers. JPAR Lists helps homeowners sell on the open market, often resulting in the seller’s highest sales price and net proceeds. JPAR Instant Offers helps homeowners with properties in good condition within a targeted price range get an all-cash offer from an iBuyer. JPAR Trades is a modern “Bridge” program to enable a homeowner to buy their next home before selling and moving out of their current house when they are ready.

“JPAR hits a home run with Sure Sale,” said Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO, in a nod to JPAR’s new video commercial. “They truly are changing the game, and the winners are homeowners who will have more options to sell than ever before.”

“The biggest challenge for real estate today is inventory and JPAR Trades helps homeowners who are stuck. It allows you to buy your new home before you sell your current one, bridging a gap that keeps so many homeowners from selling today. And with a JPAR real estate pro at the center of every option, consumers can’t lose,” added Hornung.

“Sure Sale is the perfect marriage of technology and customer support that really gets you more listings,” said Justin Tracy, chief technology officer of Vesuvius Holdings.

For more information, please visit www.zavvie.com or www.jpar.com.

