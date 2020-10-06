Columbia Greene Northern Dutchess MLS to Power Digital Transactions With Lone Wolf Cloud Solutions

The Columbia Greene Northern Dutchess Multiple Listing Service recently announced that it will provide digital forms, signature, MLS integration and more from Lone Wolf Technologies to its 814 members across New York. These solutions are core components of Lone Wolf’s new Agent Cloud, one of the company’s end-to-end solutions for every level of real estate.

With these tools, including Transactions (zipForm Edition), Digital Ink® 2.0 Powered by Authentisign, zipForm Mobile and MLS-Connect, the Columbia Greene Northern Dutchess MLS can manage transactions entirely digitally, from access to the latest forms to information directly from the MLS, digital signatures and more.

Additionally, through this new member benefit, members will have free access to Marketplace, Lone Wolf’s recently launched hub for third-party tools and integrations spanning digital EMD, title, virtual tours and many more, that plug and play into their Transactions account.

“We’re proud to be able to provide the Columbia Greene Northern Dutchess Multiple Listing Service with these solutions,” said Jimmy Kelly, president and CEO of Lone Wolf. “Even now, when most industries are operating almost entirely digitally, there are too many tools that just don’t connect—and that creates a serious problem for users. As a tech provider, I’ve always believed it’s our mission and our responsibility to fix that and bring connected technology to everyone in real estate to make their day-to-day jobs so much easier. We’re thrilled to be able to do that for the members of the Columbia Greene Northern Dutchess MLS.”

“We are so excited to bring this technology to our members,” said Don Cummins, CEO of the Columbia Greene Northern Dutchess MLS. “Right now, a majority of our members still close deals with old-fashioned pen and paper, which has gotten understandably more difficult in recent months. After my experiences with Lone Wolf and with this technology, I knew it would be the right move for our members. It will have a huge impact on the way our members operate every day, especially in our current market.”

For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.

