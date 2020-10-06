Don’t Waste Time in the Waiting Room

NAR PULSE—Members TeleHealth is here for you when you need it. Access quality virtual healthcare for you and your family for just $7/month. Plus, leverage other benefits like $0 co-pays, unlimited visits and a waived activation fee.

Registration Open for Brokers Edge

Brokers, register today for the first-ever Virtual Broker’s Edge Series: Modern Leadership. Learn how to be influential leaders in modern times with topics such as professionalism, diversity, marketing and much more. Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. CST! Right Tools, Right Now pricing: $29.95

RPR® Launches New Shortcuts Menu for Guided Tours

Visit RPR® to experience its new guided learning feature: a tour which offers users shortcuts and prompts to complete tasks and learn new skills.