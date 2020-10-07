Communicate to Drive Agent Success

Ignore Everything Else…Keep the Focus on Sales



The real estate industry could learn a lesson or two from Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s communication during challenging times.

In the 1930s and 1940s, FDR was a master of connecting with citizens across the country during two historical periods of crisis—the Great Depression and World War II. We’ve all heard of his “Fireside Chats,” which were instrumental in changing the country’s mood away from despair and toward hope. Additionally, while less notable, his frequent and effective communications through radio addresses and print media served to inform and inspire the public.

Similarly, despite—or perhaps because of—multiple challenges and distractions in today’s world, real estate managers and brokers need to commit to consistent, leading communication to keep agents focused on making new sales happen. Here is a blueprint for making that happen:

Hold your own weekly “Fireside Chats”: Whether you are a broker communicating to your entire company or a manager communicating to your team, pick one day and one time per week to speak. Use this time to convey helpful information, but do not make this an administrative call. This is an opportunity to lead and to convey messages of inspiration and activity. Reinforce the tools and strategies that you are doing to help them be productive and share success stories from the field. The speed of the leader determines the rate of the pack, and this is an important opportunity to show your team that you are still running.

Keep up with your sales meetings: Don’t take any time off through the holidays. It is imperative that sales meetings continue through the end of the year and that agents stay engaged. These are necessary to keep your agents active, share new opportunities and maintain reliable connectivity with and between your agents. If you do not hold these weekly, start now. Also, do a fourth quarter contest around dollar-producing activities: sales calls, appointments held, etc. Drive activity and you will drive sales.

Timeblock for agent calls: Whether or not you are seeing agents in your office, it is more important than ever to be reaching out by phone to connect. Take out a list of your agents and check them off as you connect with them. Ask how they are doing personally, then go over specific business activity and ask what they are doing this week, this month and through the end of the year to earn business. These calls and your assistance will reinforce your personal value to your agents and will help keep them both productive and loyal.

Besides communication within your company and office, be sure to also block off time for reaching out to new recruits. Even though your plate is already full, this is an excellent time to invite recruits to either get a real estate license or transfer their license to your team, ideally by year-end. Specifically, your “Fireside Chats” can be a good way to introduce recruits to the value and culture that you provide.

Follow this blueprint and you will guide your team positively through the end of the year and build momentum once 2021 begins.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting.