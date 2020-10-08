4 Simple Ways to Reduce Stress

Stress. We all have it. Whether it’s work, your health, raising a family or sifting through bills, stress and anxiety will almost always follow you. But just as important as it is to deal with the things in life that cause the stress, it is also vital that you help yourself by finding ways to promote relaxation for your mind and your body. Here are four simple ways you can reduce the daily stressors in your life.

Get Physical

Doing something active, whether it be a morning workout or a walk at the end of the day, is a proven way to relieve stress. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, do some jumping jacks. If you’re upset and need to let it out, hit a punching bag. No matter what the activity, exercise and physical activity helps your body release endorphins, the “feel good” hormones in your brain. Even when you’re feeling down, after just a few minutes of movement, you will feel much better.

Laugh It Off

The last thing you will likely be thinking about amid a stressful time is something funny. But believe it or not, a little laughter can go a long way. Just like exercise, laughter releases your “feel good” endorphins, helping to melt away your stress. So next time you come home from a long day at the office or finish putting your fussy toddler to bed, put on a funny movie and sit back, relax and prepare to feel good.

Listen to Music

It has been said that music is the best medicine. No matter what your mood, you have an endless playlist of ballads, tunes and jams to choose from. Take some time alone to soak up the sounds of your soul. Whether you choose to listen to your favorite childhood band, rock and roll or even some classical music, you will be surprised at how quickly your mood will change when you incorporate some rhythm into your life.

Have a Conversation

When stress and anxiety feel like they are taking over your life, sit down with a friend or loved one and talk it out. Sometimes getting things off your chest, even if they don’t fully understand it, can really help. Simply having someone to listen to your problems can help you relax. If you feel uncomfortable talking to friends or family, consider talking to a professional who specializes in treating anxiety.