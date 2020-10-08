7 Easy Steps to Properly Install a Kitchen Faucet

A sink, no matter which room it lives in, gets a lot of use. Over time, faucets face natural wear and tear or simply go out of style. But plumbing projects can be scary, leaving you worried you’ll flood your home. Whether you’re dealing with a leaky sink or looking to update your hardware, installing a new kitchen faucet is a DIY project that most anyone can handle with ease. By following these simple steps and taking your time, you can add a stylish new faucet to your kitchen or bathroom with no calls to the plumber.

Tools You Need:

New faucet

Installation manual

Wrench

Screwdriver

Flashlight (if needed)

Bucket

Towels

Pro Tip: When purchasing a new faucet, be sure to reference your sink to determine the right size and type of faucet that will work for you.

Step 1: Remove any and all items from under your sink to create as much room as possible for this project. This will also help avoid any possible damage to your belongings in case of a leak. Keep towels near by to clean up any drips.

Step 2: Turn off the water supply lines to the faucet before you start any work. Be sure to shut off both the cold and hot water valves, turning each one clockwise until they won’t turn anymore. Test the faucet by trying to turn on the sink to be sure the water won’t come out. Keep the faucet in the “on” position to relieve any water pressure.

Step 3: Once the water is safely off, unhook (counterclockwise) the hot and cold water supply lines with your wrench. Keep your bucket and towels nearby, as a little water may drip out.

Step 4: Using your screwdriver, unscrew your old faucet from under the sink. Use your wrench as needed. Pull the old faucet, up and out, from the top. Clean up any residue from under the old faucet.

Step 5: Grab your new faucet, as well as the installation manual. Remember, each faucet is unique and may have a different set of instructions to properly install. Feed your new faucet through the hole where you removed the old one. It may be helpful to have a second set of hands to help keep the top secure while you go under the sink.

Step 6: Using your screwdriver, secure the new faucet from underneath the sink. Once secure, attach your cold and hot water lines to their valves and tighten with your wrench. For added protection, wrap your threaded pipes with teflon tape to keep your connections leak-free.

Step 7: Slowly turn on your water supply valves. Check the faucet to be sure both the hot and cold water are working properly.

And that’s it! In under an hour, you can update your home style and keep your sink free of drips and leaks. All it will cost you is the price of your new faucet. If you run into any problems or have any questions along the way, don’t hesitate to call in a professional plumber.