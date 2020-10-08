Make Your Bedroom Better for Sleep

When it comes to sleep, it is important to ensure that you are as comfortable as you can be. But comfort doesn’t just mean a cozy comforter or a plush pillow. The environment in which you surround yourself plays an important role in catching z’s that will help you awake with the energy and excitement on each and every new day. Here’s how to transform your bedroom to create a place where your slumber and real rest is valued.

Paint With Soothing Colors

When designing your ultimate bedroom, be sure to promote relaxation with the right tones. Because this is a place of rest, steer clear of bright colors. Also avoid white, as this can be an intense and jarring choice due to light reflecting off it first thing in the morning. Select a paint color for your walls in light and muted tones, such as greys, light blues and greens, like you would see in a spa.

Swap Out Those Bright Bulbs

Bright white LED bulbs emit blue light, which is the last thing you want to fall asleep to or wake up with. Similar to the light in your phone screen, it is the last thing you should feature in a serene space. Swap out your bright whites for a warm white LED bulb with a color temperature of 2,700 degrees Kelvin. This will be better on your eyes in the morning and at night, while still keeping energy costs low.

Set Your Thermostat for Slumber

No one likes to fall asleep freezing or wake up in the middle of the night in a pool of sweat. Perhaps one of the most important features in a bedroom is the temperature. Before you head to sleep at night, close the windows and set your thermostat between 60 – 67 degrees fahrenheit, the ideal temperature range for sleep.