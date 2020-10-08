Should You Have Your Rental Professionally Cleaned?

When living in a smaller space, rather than an entire home, cleaning tasks may seem easier to tackle. But after dusting, sweeping, vacuuming and mopping, it can quickly become a daunting task to tackle each and every room. Though a professional cleaner can come in handy, you may have some doubts or concerns about hiring someone to clean such a small space. Here are some pros and cons to hiring a cleaner for your rental space.

Pro: Save Time

Naturally, the most beneficial thing you will gain from hiring a cleaner is your time. No longer will you have to put off spending time with loved ones or doing something you love just to clean your home. In just a few hours, your home will be clean and your to-do list will be open for more fun and enjoyable activities.

Con: Cost

Though a cleaner will help you get your time back, it’s not cheap. Depending on the cost of rent, as well as utilities or other bills, you may or may not be able to afford a cleaner. Be sure your budget will allow this cost. If not, this may not be the best option for you.

Pro: Reduce Stress

In addition to saving time, having someone routinely deep clean your home can significantly reduce stress. Rather than worrying about whether or not the bathroom is clean for guests or physically trying to reach that unreachable spot with your vacuum, you can enjoy your home with ease. It is much less stressful to do a quick sweep of your kitchen or wipe of your countertop than to get on your hands and knees and spend an entire Sunday searching and scrubbing.

Con: Trust Issues

Having a stranger come into your home and clean up after you may feel a bit strange. Of course once you develop a rapport, it may get easier, but it is still odd to have someone deep into the nooks and crannies of your space. If your concern lies with theft, be sure to ask for referrals and research reviews on the cleaner you are looking to hire. Don’t be afraid to install cameras inside for an additional level of security.

Pro: Professional Equipment

Professional cleaners often have, or have access to, the latest cleaning products on the market. Whether it be expensive, all-natural cleaners or high-end equipment, it is more likely that they will have all the right tools that you may not otherwise be able to afford. Just like carpentry, the better the tools, the better the end result.

Con: Lack of Consistency

If you hire a cleaning company, chances are that you may get a different cleaner every time. This can become frustrating, as they may miss things or have a style of cleaning that you don’t like. If you have a recurring housekeeper whose end result is a little bit different each time, that can quickly become frustrating and you may find yourself doing half of the work. Consistency should be a huge factor when it comes to hiring a cleaner, especially if the cost is a concern.

Hiring a professional cleaning company comes with many perks, but for some, the negatives may outweigh the positives. Before shelling out the dough to have someone else keep your place clean, review your budget, think about your lifestyle and how having a recurring cleaner may affect you. No matter what you decide, just be sure to do what is best for your home, financially and otherwise.