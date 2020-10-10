Register Now: How to Maximize ACESocial to Generate Leads and Sales

What: The world is quickly moving further into the digital space, and that’s becoming increasingly apparent in real estate. From branding to communication, social media marketing should be a top priority for real estate professionals who want to rank among the top. Tune in to this RISMedia webinar to learn from Sherri Johnson, of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting, about how ACESocial, our automated social media platform, can take the stress off agents’ shoulders while giving them the power behind our award-winning content. We’ll take care of the posting so agents can take care of their leads.

When: Wed., Oct. 14, 2020 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Sponsored By:



Register now!

Moderator:

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She’s also an RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker, Influencer.

Panelists:



Yolanda R. Williams-Davis is broker/owner of 61 Houses Real Estate Brokerage Services located in Southeastern Michigan. She is known as a leading human resources and real estate executive, always willing to lend a helping hand to those who are helping themselves and need a little extra help.

Andrew Velez is a licensed professional REALTOR® with RE/MAX Advisors serving the South Florida markets. Velez has over 25 years of experience in technology, real estate, marketing and sales. Velez has sold over 100 homes within the last three years and has received several awards from RE/MAX for his sales efforts.

Michael Murphy is originally from Indiana. He acquired his B.S. degree from Purdue University. Murphy entered the real estate scene in 2017 with more than 20 years of experience in purchasing, selling, marketing, negotiating and customer service. Murphy is now a broker with 14 designations and certifications, working in Columbia’s Lake Murray market.

