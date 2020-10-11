Dedicated Listing Websites: Not the Luxury You Might Think

We live in an image-driven real estate world. While it’s always been generally true, now more than ever, houses are sold on the strength of visual media. More vibrant images—including high-quality video, 3D, aerial or floor plans—entice the consumer to see that special home in person.

But here’s something maybe you didn’t know. How you present those visuals is equally as important. Dedicated property websites matter.

Buyers see hundreds of listings on all sorts of websites, whether it be your website, the multiple listing organization website or third-party search portals. But what happens when they click on a listing and find it on its own website? They immediately associate that listing with exclusiveness and quality. A voice in their head tells them that this home deserves to stand apart from all the others and to sit above merely good homes as a great home. The message is clear: someone decided this home needed its own spot to shine. I should pay close attention to this one. Perhaps I, too, should take this home as seriously as the agent did when posting it apart from all the rest.

That perception of exclusiveness and quality is an age-old technique designed to signal to consumers to pay attention. Just like that special restaurant table in its own quiet nook is reserved for VIPs and, therefore, it is assumed that the experience there will surpass a regular table out front with the masses. Exclusiveness conveys rarity and triggers an emotional reaction, which associates a product with the highest level of quality.

Except, the experience does not have to actually be rare. Given the ease to display each home on its own dedicated website, it’s not expensive to convey this sense of exclusiveness and rarity to each of your listings. Beyond that special touch of perceived specialness, homes displayed on their own websites also shine brighter. Every sort of multimedia spotlights that home. Rich photos, video, aerial, 3D, interactive floor plans, and more are on full display of that home on its mobile-friendly, responsive design website. The buyer is surrounded with dedicated visual media showcasing that home as only a full website designed for that exact purpose can do.

At HomeVisit™ by CoreLogic©, we make it easy for agents to upload their listing photos and other visual media to a dedicated property website—all at a reasonable price. Agents should not have to wait until they have a million-dollar listing to use dedicated websites. They can showcase every single listing—from a one-bedroom suburban condo to a Brooklyn brownstone—as if it’s a premier waterfront property. HomeVisit makes it easier than ever to provide premier attention on every home you offer.



CORELOGIC, the CoreLogic logo and HOMEVISIT are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

Kevin Greene is senior leader, Business Development for HomeVisit. To learn more, visit www.homevisit.com.

