Last Chance: Real Estate Newsmaker Nominations Close Thursday

It’s your last chance to recognize a real estate colleague, or yourself, for going above and beyond in the industry or within you community in 2020.

RISMedia’s nominations for its 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers will be closing at 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 15, 2020.



RISMedia’s Newsmakers are individuals in the real estate industry who are making headlines for their newsworthy contributions to the housing industry, and whose efforts are positively affecting the consumers and communities they serve.

Nominate a 2021 Newsmaker here.



Readers may nominate as many individuals as they like, as well as themselves. Nominees can be from any walk of the residential or commercial real estate industries, including, but not limited to, brokers, agents, service providers, and professionals from the mortgage, title and insurance sectors, etc.

RISMedia selects Real Estate Newsmakers for a range of accomplishments, including, but not limited to:



– Advancing the industry

– Impacting change

– Technology achievements

– Diversity and inclusion

– Business accomplishments and growth

– Humanitarian efforts

– Industry activism and support

– Thought leadership and influence

– Excellence in customer service

– Creativity and innovation



Our 2020 Newsmaker recognition saw over 300 real estate professionals honored for their contributions to the industry across several categories:



– Influencers: The Thought Leaders

– Trailblazers: The Agents of Change

– Futurists: The Forward-Thinkers

– Achievers: The Success Stories

– Crusaders: The Champions of a Better Way

– Inspirations: The Big-Hearted and the Brave

– Luminaries: The Iconic Leaders

– Trendsetters: The Creative Thinkers

The final deadline for nominations is Oct. 15, 2020. For details and to make your nomination(s), visit RISMedia.com/Newsmaker-Nomination.