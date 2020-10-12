4 Features to Look for in a Second Home That Promotes Relaxation

Here are four features to look for in a second home to help you feel relaxed.
A Place to Unplug
Ideally, this is a place where you can slow down, unplug and enjoy the simpler side of life.
Favorite Activities
A second home is all about lifestyle and should cater to your hobbies. A house that offers access to your favorite activities is sure to bring joy into your life.
Lounging Areas
If you feel like you could benefit from a little R&R, then look for a home where you can envision the whole family just hanging out together.
Focus on the Feeling
This is where you’ll go to treat yourself, so it should send a wave of tranquility over you each time you step foot on the property.