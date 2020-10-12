Reasons to Install Hardwood Floors

Are you considering installing new hardwood flooring? Think it over carefully to decide whether it’s right for your home and your family.

Aesthetics

Hardwood flooring can enhance the appearance of your home and impress your guests. You can choose from a wide range of wood species and stain colors.

Longevity

When properly installed and cared for, hardwood flooring may last a lifetime. Save money in the long run and lessen worries about replacing the flooring in the future.

Easy Maintenance

Wood flooring is relatively easy to clean and maintain. You can use a vacuum and dust mop to remove dirt, dust and pet hair.

Health

Wood flooring doesn’t trap allergens and dust mites the way carpet can. For those with allergies or asthma, hardwood may be the best choice to protect your health.

Cost

While the price tag for materials and installation can be high, this worthwhile investment can last so long and can increase value.