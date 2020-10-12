Take This Weekend to Start Thinking About Your 2021 Business Plan

Leading agents know the importance of planning ahead. Although there is much uncertainty in the world, and no one knows for certain when the pandemic will end, there are still key steps you can take to prepare yourself and your business for next year.

For many real estate professionals, 2021 represents opportunity and fresh slate. In many markets, there is a pent-up demand, and intelligent agents will position themselves now to be prepared when the floodgates open back up. Here are some tactics to consider:

Be conservative. Most projections predict a modest growth rate for the economy next year. With that in mind, you should have optimistic projections, while keeping a more conservative business plan in place. By stretching goals, you’ll be able to motivate yourself and other agents, while at the same time having a modest plan that’ll protect you should the market take a turn for the worse.

Set realistic expectations. In these uncertain times, it’s nearly impossible to predict the future. By setting realistic expectations for yourself, you add another safety net for your business should the market become more volatile. Also, be sure you’re aware of your brokerage’s long-term business plan for the next year. Any information you can get now on what you may run into in the year ahead is valuable.

Remain adaptable. By being agile and remaining adaptable during this pandemic, you’ll be able to keep your business alive. The agents that make smart decisions now stand to benefit the most next year when the market eventually corrects itself. Set flexible goals and be willing to pivot if the need arises.

Agents, what are some other techniques you’re keeping in mind as we approach the new year?

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s social media/blog editor. Email him your real estate news ideas to jdoris@rismedia.com.