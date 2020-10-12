A Team Rebrand: Coldwell Banker’s The Jills Zeder Group Unveils New Look

The Jills Zeder Group, a Coldwell Banker Realty luxury real estate team with offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, rebranded, unveiling its new look on Oct. 2. The rebrand—with the tagline “Luxury Real Estate Just Got a New Look,” and a new green and white logo featuring three palm trees representing The Jills Zeder Group’s three families—reportedly mirrors the group’s evolution and new chapter in real estate.

The new look is incorporated into the group’s website at JillsZeder.com; social media pages including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn; Instagram pages for Miami Beach and Coral Gables; and ads, marketing materials and signage.

“As a team, we at The Jills Zeder Group share an unparalleled work ethic, vision, passion and drive for excellence,” said Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group in a statement. “This rebrand is quite literally a symbol of our three families coming together to bring incredible service to luxury buyers and sellers.”

Hertzberg, Jill Eber and Judy Zeder joined forces in March 2019 to create The Jills Zeder Group, combining two generations among three families. The group said the rebrand further reflects the identity of The Jills Zeder Group and the families’ union.

“Combining over four decades of experience, extraordinary real estate expertise and superior business savvy, we form a luxury real estate powerhouse that is unmatched in Miami-Dade,” said Eber in a statement. “We are pleased to showcase this in our rebrand.”

With Hertzberg’s children Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg; Eber’s sister Felise Eber; and Zeder’s children, Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen, The Jills Zeder Group has deep roots in the Miami-Dade community and is known for its global reach.

With approximately 150 years of combined experience, The Jills Zeder Group specializes in multimillion-dollar high-end estates, condominiums and waterfront property from all areas in between Pinecrest to Golden Beach.

“With years of real estate prowess, intimate knowledge of Miami’s most luxurious and sought-after neighborhoods, and the marketing skills to excel in the digital landscape, we are happy to launch this rebrand, showcasing that we bring the best of the best to luxury real estate clients in Miami-Dade,” said Zeder in a statement.



For more information and to contact The Jills Zeder Group, visit JillsZeder.com.

