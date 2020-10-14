As National Hispanic Heritage Month Draws to Close, NAR Launches ‘NAR en EspaÃ±ol’ Website

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) recently launched NAR en EspaÃ±ol, a fully-Spanish sub site to the association’s main webpage, nar.realtor.

As its Spanish-speaking membership continues to rise at a historic pace, the group’s NAR en EspaÃ±ol initiative has, since 2018, helped local and global members leverage their REALTORÂ® affiliation while facilitating various networking and educational resources for Spanish-speaking REALTORSÂ®. Most recently, a component of NAR’s “Right Tools, Right Now” program has focused on ensuring local and global Spanish-speaking REALTORSÂ® and bilateral partners are aware of and have access to the resources NAR provided its members in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am proud of how NAR and its affiliates have collaborated on and supported this program from the very beginning,” said Alejandro Escudero, NAR’s manager of global alliances and business development. “Adding content and resources in Spanish will help us increase NAR brand recognition and support amongst REALTORÂ® members and consumers both domestically and around the world. And by ensuring many of the great resources NAR produces for its members are also available in Spanish, the NAR en EspaÃ±ol platform will help us to continue engaging and educating our Spanish speaking stakeholders.”

Content Square 1.

NAR en EspaÃ±ol maintains a significant focus on member education initiatives, last summer hosting over 300 students from 15 countries for two fully virtual Accredited Buyer Representative and Seller Representative Specialist courses, held in Spanish.

“NAR is committed to elevating our members’ levels of professionalism, and we know that increasing and enhancing educational opportunities is one of the best ways to get there,” said NAR Vice President of Association Affairs MabÃ©l GuzmÃ¡n. “These courses are not only critical toward understanding the latest trends and changes within our industry, but also a fantastic way to build relationships and grow our REALTORÂ® networks. In addition, much of this content will help provide a positive real estate experience for Hispanic buyers and sellers, a rapidly growing segment of our industry.”

Visit www.nar.realtor/nar-en-espanol to access NAR’s new fully-Spanish webpage.

