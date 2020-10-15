Fathom Holdings Continues to Execute Growth Plan Through Geographic Expansion

Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, LLC, recently announced that it has entered the Oklahoma and West Virginia markets. With the addition of these two new markets, Fathom now operates across 26 states and 112 local markets.

With a newly obtained license to operate in Oklahoma, Fathom is focusing initially on growth in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City regions as they continue to see demand and price appreciation. Cost of living and housing affordability are key factors supporting the Oklahoma housing market. With state licensing in place, local leadership opportunities are available and are being identified in these markets. Oklahoma’s proximity to Fathom’s existing Arkansas, Texas and Missouri markets allows Fathom to focus on bringing its agent-centric value proposition to real estate professionals across state lines, said the company.

In West Virginia, Fathom is initially focusing on the Greater Appalachian area, which will complement its operations in Virginia and other neighboring states. A local independent real estate brokerage in Lewisburg, W.V., has agreed to move all of its agents under the Fathom umbrella to help it continue to enhance its business, and providing an immediate footprint for Fathom in the state.

“We are excited to expand our operations to the beautiful and great states of Oklahoma and West Virginia, as we continue toward our goal of serving all 50 states. Because we have an efficient and cost-effective process for entering new markets, geographic expansion and consolidating small real estate brokerage firms under the Fathom umbrella is one of the best ways to increase our agent count and grow our company,” said Fathom CEO Joshua Harley. “Our unique commission structure provides agents with more income, allowing them to invest money into growing their businesses with us, which, in turn, drives Fathom’s growth. We are continuing to execute our long-term plan and believe we have built a strong business that will continue to prosper.”

For more information, please visit www.fathomrealty.com.