ServiceMac Accelerates Growth With CoreLogic

CoreLogic® recently announced the successful implementation of its tax, flood and fraud solutions by ServiceMac, a startup sub-servicer led by industry veteran Bob Caruso. ServiceMac chose CoreLogic specifically to support the company’s accelerated growth trajectory.

“CoreLogic was our first choice—their data is superior, they know the industry and we have the utmost trust in them,” said Bob Caruso, president and CEO of ServiceMac. “ServiceMac was not simply looking for a vendor, we wanted to team up with a reliable collaborator, one who knows our business and is invested in our success. CoreLogic fit the bill on all fronts.”

As part of its collaboration with CoreLogic, ServiceMac is now in the process of implementing the CoreLogic DigitalTax Platform. The platform is a cloud-based solution for real estate tax servicing, which has historically been a complex paper-based process, into an automated and streamlined workflow. Additionally, tighter integration with the nation’s 22,000 taxing agencies facilitates near real-time tax data exchange, reportedly resulting in reduced exceptions, increased accuracy and efficiency, and an improved client experience. The DigitalTax Platform is designed to enable mortgage loan lenders to make dynamic payment decisions and optimize their portfolio and cash management, said the company.

“By delivering reliable, near real-time data from taxing agencies nationwide, our DigitalTax Platform will help ServiceMac achieve unprecedented performance,” said Nancy Langer, executive, Real Estate Tax and Payment Solutions, CoreLogic. “Our goal is to help ServiceMac streamline their critical workflows and support their commitment to delivering a world-class experience to its customers. Our DigitalTax Platform has generated great momentum in the marketplace and has driven increased growth in market share. We have already signed and converted 17 new clients to this platform in the last 18 months, representing 5 million loans—out of our total 40 million loans—that are currently under service for tax processing.”



For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

