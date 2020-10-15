zavvie Powers John L. Scott Real Estate ‘Instant PurchaseTM Plus+’

zavvie, an end-to-end iBuyer platform for real estate brokerages, is teaming with John L. Scott Real Estate to power John L. Scott’s new “Instant PurchaseTM Plus+” program. Debuting in the Portland, Ore., market first, “Instant Purchase Plus+” gives local homeowners access to all-cash offers from iBuyers that are currently purchasing homes in their market.

“Tech-savvy Portland homeowners have more choices at their fingertips when considering selling than ever before,” said John L. Scott, chairman and CEO of J. Lennox Scott. “Our suite of programs gives local sellers a range of options, including working with an iBuyer through ‘Instant Purchase Plus+’ if it’s right for them.“

Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO, said, “Homeowners want to work with a trusted local expert when they decide to sell, and they want to see all of their options. By teaming with John L. Scott to create ‘Instant Purchase Plus+,’ we make sure that John L. Scott broker associates remain at the center of the transaction. They have the tools to help homeowners compare all their options when selling, including accepting an all-cash offer from an iBuyer.”

Currently, the John L. Scott “Instant Purchase Plus+” program is available to homeowners in the Portland area and will expand into more markets served by John L. Scott Real Estate as iBuyer companies enter those markets.

More details about John L. Scott’s “Instant Purchase Plus+” program are available here and on its website at johnlscott.com.

