4 Reasons to Get Solar Panels for Your Home

From Tesla to LG, a growing number of companies are now manufacturing solar panels for the home—and the benefits are far-ranging. In the past, the options available were unsightly and often required a significant amount of space. These days, however, there are a variety of sleek, efficient panels to choose from that won’t compromise the exterior of your home. Specifically, monocrystalline cells, which are made from a single silicon crystal, are the go-to choice for a high-end panel that’s both efficient and aesthetically pleasing.

If you’re still on the fence about whether or not to install solar panels, here are a few reasons why they’re a smart investment.

Eco-Friendly

First and foremost, harnessing solar energy is good for the planet because it lowers our reliance on fossil fuels that harm the environment, like coal and natural gas. So, if you want to decrease your carbon footprint, this is certainly a good place to start. While it’s theoretically possible to run your home entirely on solar energy, sun exposure and the number of panels installed will ultimately determine how much you’re able to lower your home’s dependence on traditional energy sources.

Content Square 1.

Lower Energy Bills

By producing your own solar energy, you can expect to save big time on your electric bill. Of course, it will take time to offset the upfront cost, but most panel manufacturers offer a warranty of at least 25 years. In due time, you’ll be able to enjoy the benefits of free energy.

Tax Credits

To incentivize the adoption of renewable energy, there are state and federal tax credits that reward you for installing solar panels. There’s no denying that the initial cost is expensive, but the Residential Renewable Energy tax credit can certainly help.

Peace of Mind

Alternative energy delivers security and peace of mind for homeowners who want to know that they’ll always have access to a power source. In the event of a prolonged power outage, a backup generator may last for up to a week, but solar energy is limitless.