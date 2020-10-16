4 Reasons You’ll Love Living in a Resort Community

We all know what it’s like to be on vacation and wish it would never end. Fortunately, there’s one foolproof way to make that come true: living in a resort community. Whether you’re looking for a place to retire or a second home where the whole family can go to spend time together, there are plenty of reasons why luxury homeowners choose to live in this type of location. Of course, the one big drawback is that it’s difficult to go back to the real world after, but if you’re unphased by that, here are a few fantastic benefits you can expect when living in a resort community.

Laid-Back Lifestyle

Whether you’re in the mountains, on the beach or on the golf course, these communities are all about living the good life. That means you can expect plenty of luxury amenities, from wellness facilities to fine dining, and treat every day like it’s a vacation. After all, resort living is designed for those who want to get away from daily stress and enjoy their free time.

Exclusivity

Resort communities will often give you access to members-only benefits and provide your family with extra privacy. Specifically, gated neighborhoods with private security have become increasingly popular among luxury homeowners who seek peace of mind—and that’s exactly what you’ll get at a resort.

Convenience

Chances are you don’t want to be troubled with routine maintenance and property upkeep when on vacation. Resort communities have extensive teams that are ready to assist in any way possible, from grocery delivery to landscaping, so you can spend your time relaxing.

Safe Investment

There are numerous reasons why resort communities are a smart investment right now. For starters, the surge in digital workers means that more people can live in these locations full time than ever before. Also, extra privacy and security are growing priorities for homeowners. And, of course, covenants, restrictions and conditions (known as CCRs) have historically helped when it comes to preserving property values in these types of communities.