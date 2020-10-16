5 Tips for More Dramatic Lighting in Your Home

Though often overlooked, lighting is one of the most complex elements of interior design. It can set the mood, illuminate a workspace or put the spotlight on your favorite work of art. So, if you want to add a touch of visual drama to your home, the lights are always a good place to start. Here are several ways to make your home stand out after the sun goes down.

Artistic Chandeliers

From classic to contemporary, a chandelier can instantly become the focal point in any space. Rather than simply illuminating an area, they are also exquisite works of art that provide the perfect combination of form and function. Often seen in great rooms, foyers and dining rooms, an ornate chandelier is sure to make a statement in your home.

Hidden LED Lights

Because they can be installed in unexpected places, like bookshelves, under kitchen cabinets or on the steps of a staircase, it’s easy to get creative with LED lights. When they’re hidden from view, there’s an exciting visual effect that adds a thoughtful touch to your interior design. They’re also great for lining hallways with soft lighting at night.

Antique Fixtures

Whether you live in a new or historic home, antique light fixtures can add character to any environment. A nod to old-world craftsmanship, these salvaged pieces often have a story to tell and have proven their ability to stand the test of time.

Bedside Pendants

In bedrooms, the most common lighting solution is to have recessed lights above and lamps on either side of the bed. However, by replacing the lamps with low-hanging pendant lights, you can create a unique display that feels decidedly modern. Minimalists, in particular, will be sure to love the clean lines and extra space on their bedside tables.

Introduce Color

A touch of color can go a long way in your home’s lighting scheme. From tinted lampshades that warm up a room to smart lighting systems that can be programmed to a wide range of colors, you can transform any space with a tone that meets the mood.