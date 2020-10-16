Minimalism vs. Maximalism: Which Style Is Right for Your Home?

Many homeowners want their interior design to be a reflection of their personal style. For some, that might be chic and metropolitan, while others prefer a casual, rustic look. As it turns out, two of today’s most popular design styles are on opposite ends of the spectrum: minimalism and maximalism. If you’re unsure what’s right for your home, read on to find out which style most reflects your personality.

You’re a minimalist if…

You believe less is more. By nature, minimalists prefer to keep their homes free of clutter and embrace simplicity when decorating. Through a reductive approach, their living spaces are designed to emphasize the bare necessities.

You appreciate clean lines. The lack of superfluous décor allows minimalist design to put the focus on sleek lines and angles that draw the eye. This is often used to achieve a sense of balance in each room.

You decorate with neutral tones. Shades of black, white and gray are commonly used in minimalist design, as are natural textures, like wood and stone. A subdued color palette furthers the sense of simplicity while bringing the room’s lines to the forefront.

You’re a maximalist if…

You have eclectic taste. For those who love to mix and match different styles, maximalism is the way to go. You’re free to decorate with all sorts of colors, layers and period pieces to your heart’s content.

You embrace imperfection. While minimalism often emphasizes balance and symmetry, maximalism goes the other route. For example, a little bit of clutter and some vintage décor that shows signs of wear and tear will likely be welcomed design elements.

You love patterns and textures. From Oriental rugs to vibrant window treatments and fabric wallpaper, there are endless possibilities to infuse a room with personality, and a maximalist will use them all.