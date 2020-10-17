What: To be a successful agent, there needs to be a mindset shift from transactions and profits to service. Don’t go searching out opportunities to increase your sales; instead, focus on providing the best service to your clients, and from there, the opportunities will come. Learn about this and more during RISMedia’s next webinar, “Service Before Opportunity: The Ultimate Guide to Business Building,” sponsored by BoomTown.

When: Wed., Oct. 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT



Sponsored By



Register now!

Spokesperson

Joanna Harrison is the content strategist for BoomTown, pairing high-quality content with forward-thinking strategy. In addition to eight-plus years of marketing experience, she is a Certified Clinical Nutritionist with a BA in Sociology from University of South Carolina and an MS in Clinical Nutrition from The Maryland University of Integrative Health.

Moderator



Moderator Verl Workman, CEO and founder of Workman Success Systems, has delivered keynotes, seminars and more to thousands of real estate professionals worldwide. Drawing on his experience in sales, marketing, management and technology, Workman has empowered the masses to expand their knowledge and achieve their goals.

Panelists

Anthony Marguleas is the founder and owner of Amalfi Estates, one of Los Angeles’ leading independent real estate companies, providing exclusive representation to both buyers and sellers. Founded in 1995, the company is headquartered in Pacific Palisades. Marguleas’ award-winning approach to service has been profiled on ABC News and the Fine Living Network, as well as in The Wall Street Journal, Consumer Reports and the Los Angeles Times.

Josh May is the team leader of the Josh May team at RE/MAX Grand Rapids. May truly believes that the best way to approach any real estate transaction is to put yourself in the position of your buyer and seller clients. May says the key is finding the proper balance in putting his clients in the best financial position while providing the best customer experience in getting their home purchased or sold.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “Measurable Marketing Strategies that Flat Out Dominate” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.