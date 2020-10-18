Engel & Vӧlkers First Brand to Partner With LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance

Engel & Vӧlkers has become the first corporate partner of the new LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. The announcement came just days after the Alliance officially launched on Oct.1.

Engel & Vӧlkers is a global luxury real estate brand with a presence in more than 30 countries and is led in the Americas by President and CEO, Engel & Vӧlkers Americas, Anthony Hitt.

“Anthony provided incredible counsel and support to me and our leadership team as we formed the Alliance,” said Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “He has built an incredible culture of diversity and inclusion at Engel & Vӧlkers and he is a leader in the LGBTQ+ real estate community. This is the first of what we hope will be many more announcements in the near future. We look forward to Anthony’s leadership and welcoming many of the brand’s brokers, managers and agents into the Alliance.”

Hitt will serve on the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance’s Sponsor Advisory Board, which will focus on long-term strategy, public policy and industry trends. Guy Parker of Engel & Vӧlkers Atlanta has also been appointed as the International Ambassadors chair for the Alliance. As corporate partners, the organizations will work collaboratively on creating network and industry-level educational offerings, marketing materials, event integrations at local and multinational levels, and more.

“It’s been an honor working with Ryan as he and his team have created an organization doing the right things for the right reasons and developing strategic opportunities for companies to come together in the name of advocacy and equality,” said Hitt. “Engel & Vӧlkers consists of sophisticated real estate professionals who care about their clients, communities and colleagues, and we are so proud of our inclusive culture that continues to grow because of organizations such as the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.”

The Alliance is an inclusive member-based organization founded in June as a 501(c)6 non-profit corporation dedicated to enhancing the professional lives of its members while providing consumers with the proper resources to assist in buying, selling and enjoying their home.



For more information, please visit www.realestatealliance.org.