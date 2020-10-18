Free Webinar Explores the State of Fair Housing in the United States

On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, sit in on a virtual panel of real estate experts as they analyze the findings of the Newsday investigation, Long Island Divided, and discuss how real estate agents and brokers can evaluate their current practices to align with the Fair Housing Act.

This non-credit webinar is free to anyone who wants to learn more about the state of fair housing in the United States and what real estate professionals can do to ensure that everyone has equal access to housing under the law.

With our panelists’ unique expertise on the subject matter and years of experience working in real estate, this webinar is not one you will want to miss. Sign up here.

Meet the Panel



Leigh Brown

Over Brown’s 20 years as a REALTOR®, she has lived out her motto of #MoreThanHouses—even before we had hashtags! She strives to make her community a better place through personal interactions and positive relationships daily. As a global speaker, author, coach and social media influencer, Brown strives to support and develop REALTORS® who are both leaders and advocates in their communities. She has persevered through the Great Recession and can help you succeed during changing times. Brown will provide you with the tools so you can lift your neighbors throughout this time and beyond.

Anne M. Petit

Anne M. Petit of Galloway was reappointed as the superintendent of the Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing in 2011. Petit returned to the role after having served from 2002-2005 under a previous administration. As superintendent, Petit oversees numerous commissions and programs, including the Ohio Real Estate Commission, Ohio Real Estate Appraiser Board, Ohio Cemetery Dispute Resolution Commission and Video Service Authorization programs. Additionally, she was appointed by Gov. Kasich to the Ohio Cemetery Law Review Task Force, serving as co-chair of that body.

Supt. Petit is also active nationally, having served as president of the Association of Appraiser Regulatory Officials (AARO) from 2015-2016 and at the international level, where she served as the 2019 president of the Association of Real Estate License Law Officials (ARELLO). She is the only regulator to have been elected as president of both organizations.

Darlene Sweeney-Newbern

Ms. Sweeney-Newbern has over 28 years of experience in investigating, supervising, and managing employment and fair housing charges for the Commission. Upon invitation, she has traveled throughout the United States speaking, teaching, and training state and federal law enforcement agencies, judges, attorneys, employers, unions, fair housing advocacy groups, REALTORS®, the NAACP, corporations, and members of the general public on employment and Fair Housing laws.

Ms. Sweeney-Newbern has been an Instructor on Fair Housing laws and is an author of two Fair Housing training manuals for the National Fair Housing Training Academy located in Washington, D.C. She is a popular motivational speaker who has presented at national and international conferences throughout the United States. During the Obama administration, she met at the White House and in Ohio with senior staff to discuss national housing policy reform.

Ms. Sweeney-Newbern has investigated or consulted in many notable cases, including a large settlement in a redlining case against Farmers Insurance in Toledo and an $850,000 settlement in a race and familial status discrimination case involving a Massillon, Ohio landlord who limited the number of African American tenants in his properties.

Ms. Sweeney-Newbern sits on numerous boards and committees including the Northern Ohio Development Agency (NODA), the Toledo Chapter of the NAACP, the Toledo Community Coalition, the Toledo Chief of Police Advisory Board, Dialogue to Change, and the State of the State Conference Committee. Ms. Sweeney-Newbern is the recipient of various awards, including The Rev. Fred L. Shuttlesworth Humanitarian Award, Shanna L. Smith-Spirit of Fair Housing Award, Ohio Civil Rights Commission’s “Rosa Parks Medal,” the NAACP Outstanding Community Leadership Award and the “Keeping the Dream Alive Award” for brokering the Farmers Insurance case settlement.

