Joe Rand Becomes the Voice of the Broker Public Portal

Joe Rand wears a lot of hats: broker/owner, agent educator, attorney, law professor, creative strategist, author and real estate thought leader. Now he’s adding another to his collection: the face and voice of the Broker Public Portal (BPP).

Joe is one of the most trusted, well-known, tell-it-like-it-is industry insiders in real estate. He does not back down from a challenge and advocates with intelligence and passion.

While Joe remains the chief creative officer for Howard Hanna | Rand Realty, one of the largest companies in the New York tri-state region, he comes to the BPP at an extraordinary juncture.

The BPP with Homesnap has become a movement, now embraced by over 240 MLSs serving more than 1 million agents. With 90 percent of the country’s listings on the platform, covering 48 states, agents and consumers alike absolutely love the app experience.

According to data provided by the Apple App Store, Homesnap remains the highest-rated real estate app by both agents and consumers. It has delivered millions of leads to agents and is on track to double the number of leads delivered each year…all at no cost to the agent.

Homesnap also remains the only national search solution that adheres completely to the pro-consumer Fair Display Guidelines, according to WAV Group research, preventing the diversion of inquiries about properties to anyone other than the listing agent. If it’s “your listing, it’s your lead.” Calling leads “referrals” so that a huge chunk of your commission can be harvested is also prohibited.

Most importantly, Homesnap has emerged as the No. 1 engagement app when it comes to agent-consumer communication, according to Homesnap user data. Tens of millions of conversations between clients and agents happen inside the Homesnap app.

The Start of Something Big

But to Joe, this is only the beginning.

BPP and Homesnap have established a solid track record of success. Now Joe has the task of recharging our momentum.

Joe will take the BPP with Homesnap movement to every market in America. He’ll meet with individual MLSs and brokers to encourage them to join the BPP revolution and complete our national footprint.

As a longtime advocate and founding member of the BPP—as well as a powerful and convincing speaker—he’ll be the voice of the BPP at industry events and a voice of experience.

Joe grew up in his family’s brokerage business and has helped run it for 40 years. He’s walked the walk. Just wait until you hear him talk the talk.

An active blogger and author of two popular books about real estate—“How to be a Great Real Estate Agent” and “Disruptors, Discounters, and Doubters”—Joe is clear about his mission: “We have an opportunity to take the Broker Public Portal to the forefront of the conversation about our industry’s future.”

We are excited to watch Joe do just that.