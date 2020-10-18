Mint and Rocket Mortgage Announce New Financial Empowerment Technology

Mint by Intuit Inc. and Rocket Companies recently announced a partnership in which Rocket Mortgage is now integrated into the Mint app via API to create a fast, simplified refinance experience for homeowners.

As part of this integration, Mint users are able to pre-fill information, such as current mortgage information, that they’ve added to their Mint profile. They are then able to search for, apply and lock-in mortgage refinance rates with Rocket Mortgage in as few as eight minutes, powered by the Rocket Mortgage API, according to the company. This is the first time the Rocket Mortgage experience has been directly integrated into a personal finance platform.

“Across the country, Americans are struggling with their finances as many face difficult economic times. As interest rates are near an all-time low, now is an ideal time for many to consider refinancing their mortgages and save thousands,” said Varun Krishna, SVP and head of Consumer Finance at Intuit. “For too long, the refinance process has been an annoyingly tedious and overwhelming experience for all of us to find the right lender and loan for our situation. We’re excited to help simplify the process for Mint users with this integration of Rocket Mortgage and give our customers some peace of mind during this already stressful time.”

“Mint users are financially savvy and keenly aware of their finances—with many using the app to make smart decisions for themselves and their families. These are the consumers who will realize they could free up much needed monthly cash flow with a refinance to today’s low mortgage rates,” said Tim Birkmeier, chief revenue officer of Rocket Mortgage. “Partnering with Intuit to offer the Rocket Mortgage experience right inside the Mint app is a monumental step for our Rocket Mortgage-as-a-service technology and, more importantly, a great opportunity to vastly improve users’ finances.”

This new feature is currently available exclusively to Mint users who are seeking to refinance their mortgage. A purchase mortgage experience is expected in the near future.

For more information, please visit www.quickenloans.com.