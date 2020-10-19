3 Design Choices That Can Make or Break Your Organized Home

Great organization creates easy access to your favorite belongings, but it also creates an environment of calm. If you want your home to not only be organized, but look orderly and exude a peaceful feeling, be on the lookout for these design choices that can make or break your home’s organization.

Kitchens With Open Shelving

Open shelves may be the newest trend, but how they look in a glossy magazine may be very different from how they will function in your home. Unless you’re always conscious of how your dishes will be displayed, it can easily become a messy-looking nuisance. Nix the open shelves or opt for just a couple so you can display your favorite dish sets and put the rest behind closed cabinet doors.

Pedestal Bathroom Sinks

Pedestal sinks can seem like an excellent solution for small bathrooms, but even a tiny cabinet under your bathroom sink can do a lot for your organized space. Allowing for proper storage of toiletries, cleaning supplies and even toilet paper, under-the-sink cabinetry offers a visually-appealing way to tuck those bathroom unmentionables away.

Content Square 1.

Deep Pantry or Cabinet Shelving

Organization options are only good if you use them and the same holds true for vast pantry shelves. If your shelves are too deep, you’re unlikely to utilize the space effectively. Deep shelves easily become cluttered as you place more items in the front—effectively ensuring your back row becomes inaccessible. If you’re remodeling, consider avoiding this error. If you currently have this problem, lazy susans and other organizing tools can help.

You don’t always get to choose your home’s design, but if you’re deciding to build your dream home or are ready for a remodel, keep these design choices in mind so that your new home will look and feel as organized as you envisioned.