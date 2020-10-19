4 Healthy and Simple Activities for Fall

As the autumn weather becomes cold and crisp, it’s only natural to want to reach for your favorite snack and snuggle indoors. If staying inside and eating too many pumpkin spice cookies is hindering your wellness goals, there are thankfully some healthy options that are quintessentially “fall.” Try one—or all—of these fun ideas to stay healthy this fall.

Corn Maze or Pumpkin Run

Every season seems to have its own 5K runs and fall is no exception. Join in on a virtual run or pair up with friends locally to see what’s available. Corn mazes may offer timed course challenges that can offer an opportunity for a run and a challenging puzzle combined. Some areas even have pumpkin runs, where participants complete the race with a pumpkin in-hand.

U-Pick Apple Orchards

Pack up the whole family to enjoy an outing of apple picking. Kids will enjoy seeing where their food comes from and everyone can benefit from the fresh air and extra-fresh food. Since fruits and vegetables are more nutrient-dense soon after they’re picked, you can rest assured that your haul will be as healthy as it is delicious.

Make Vegetable and Squash Soup

It wouldn’t be fall without a bowl of warm soup for lunch or dinner. Take advantage of your soup cravings and foster your health by adding in a variety of diced or pureed veggies to ensure that you’re getting a rainbow of nutrients all season long.

Fall Colors Hike

Nothing says fall like gazing at the gorgeous hues of reds and golds as leaves begin to change color. Take advantage of the scenery and plan a hike to look at all the beauty fall can bring. For added fun, have a picnic! A thermos of hot soup paired with a sandwich can make even a blustery fall day the perfect picnic weather.

With nutrition and extra movement in mind, there’s no doubt you’ll find an option that’ll allow you to enjoy fall to its fullest, all while supporting your health.