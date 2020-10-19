You want to build a real estate team, but you don’t have an abundance of leads. You have a team, yet, your agents say all the leads are bad and not worth following up on, or perhaps your agents look for other brokers or team leaders because they think they will get more or better leads. Does this sound familiar? If you answered “yes” to any of these, guess what? You are normal! Lead generation, along with having an abundance of those leads, is the No. 1 most urgent business problem encountered during coaching consultations. When we dig deeper, you will be happy to know that 100 percent of the time, that is not the real issue. Nevertheless, in the minds of the agents, team leaders and brokers, it is.

The primary roles of a team leader can be simplified into business development and people development. As a leader, when you understand your role, you will undoubtedly have an exceptional culture of productivity that removes the insufficient lead concern.

First, I like to say, “there are no bad leads, only those who are not ready yet.” At some point, most people you connect with will buy or sell a home, or they know someone who will. Lead generation is rarely the problem. The real issue is lead conversion. Lead conversion can be simple or complex, but the more focus you have on the long game, the higher conversion rate you will have.

Next, an agent’s job is to prospect, show and list homes as well as negotiate contracts. While we know there are several other tasks that need to be completed, if you don’t do those critical things, you will not have any business, period. I don’t believe it’s the job of a broker or team leader to provide leads to agents. However, if a leader doesn’t spend the time teaching their team how to prospect, they are failing them.

If your primary responsibility is to look for new business and add a minimum number of people daily to your lead follow-up systems, and you attack this process with enthusiasm and energy, you will find that your business constantly grows—and there will always be an abundance of leads. The reason for this is that you go and get them.

There are so many zero-cost ways to generate leads, but you have to be willing to do the work. You can do open houses, knock doors, volunteer, attend networking events, call your sphere and look for opportunities to serve. Lead generation is never a problem if you are willing to do the work. Buying leads should only occur once you have a rhythm of prospecting and zero-cost lead gen dialed in. Spend one to three hours a day on prospecting and create or follow a simple A, B, C lead follow-up system. Never allow a prospect to go more than 30 days without a personal touch. For a copy of the WSS lead conversion strategy, email me at info@workmansuccess.com.



Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, please visit www.workmansuccess.com.