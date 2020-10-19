Fathom Realty Announces Top 5 Mentors for First Half of 2020

Two North Carolina agents and three from Texas have been selected as the top five mentors for the first half of 2020 as part of Fathom Realty’s F.A.S.T. program. The five veteran agents were chosen based on the number of closings by new agents for whom they served as mentors.

The F.A.S.T. program, which stands for Fathom Agent Success Training, is a voluntary program set up to match veteran agents with new and less-experienced agents who are seeking guidance as they navigate the real estate field.

The 12-week structured training program includes one-on-one coaching, access to skills and scripts used by top producers, tips on time and goal management, along with many other tools and resources that lay a foundation for a successful real estate business.

Content Square 1.

“As we continue to grow as a company, having a team of certified mentors who are passionate about helping their mentees excel at their craft becomes even more important,” said Gene Donohue, director of Broker Support at Fathom Realty. “I’m really excited to see the continual impact mentors have on, not only agents, but the company as a whole.”

The five honorees are:

– Erin Sturges of Greensboro, N.C.

– Diana Eastwood of RDU South, N.C.

– Brandy Jett of Denton County, Texas

– April Lewers of East Texas

– Winona Colson of Amarillo, Texas



For more information, please visit www.fathomrealty.com.

