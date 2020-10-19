How to Prep Your Walls to Paint

Whether you’re hoping to go bold with an accent color or simply want a coat of your favorite neutral to create a fresh canvas for decorating, there are few things that can bolster a room more than a new paint job. If you’re ready to DIY your way to a new coat of paint, be sure to follow these preparation steps to make sure the job lasts and looks fabulous.

Patch and Sand Holes

Painting over holes looks amateur at best. After you have initially painted, you may have a hard time matching your paint if you decide to patch holes later. Save yourself the hassle by planning ahead and patching any holes or small cracks in your drywall. Allow the material to dry completely and then sand the area to match your walls.

Wash Your Walls

You may think your walls are clean, but they may take more abuse than you think on a daily basis. From dust and grease to oils and handprints, cooking and even crayons, there’s little doubt that your walls will need a good scrub. This is doubly true if you have children or pets. Use a gentle dishwashing liquid and an undyed sponge. Avoid blue sponges or liquids that can stain and leave particles behind.

Content Square 1.

Apply Primer

Even the best interior paint will look poor without the proper primer. Save yourself from having to apply several paint coats by applying a tinted primer for dark colors and a white primer for light to medium colors. Primer application is especially necessary if you’re attempting to paint a colorful wall white.

Freshening your room with a new coat of your favorite paint is a relatively quick fix that provides a lasting impact. Ensure that you take the proper preparation steps before you paint your home’s interior and you will be sure to love the end result.