Preparing for a Home Inspection

Selling a home is no easy feat, and clients look to the expertise of a real estate agent to guide them through the process. You give them valuable information about the house, recommend repair companies and help with negotiation. It’s also important that you guide clients through the home inspection process. HomeTeam’s insights into preparing your client for a home inspection will leave them more knowledgeable and set the inspection up for success.

Choosing a Home Inspector

All home inspection companies are not created equal. Outline criteria that distinguish a reputable home inspection company, like discovering if a company is licensed and certified (in states where applicable). Encourage clients to look at how professional a company is. Do they have a professional website? Do they arrive in uniform with marked vehicles making them easily identifiable? Verify that they have both errors and omissions and general liability insurance, which covers the agent and the inspector. Also, consider how convenient it is to work with them. Do they make the experience easier with online scheduling? Do they text or email reminders about the inspection? Do they schedule any additional services that would be requested by the client, like pest and radon inspections? These will help to enhance the client’s overall home-buying experience.

Homebuyer Preparation

Prepare buyers for the inspection by helping them understand the inspection process. Home inspectors have a wide range of knowledge that allows them to evaluate the readily accessible systems and components of a home, and having a home inspection enables clients to decide with confidence. Some buyers are more comfortable when their agent attends an inspection with them. This also allows you to assist with any seller issues and see how an inspector interacts with a client if you or the buyer have any questions about the inspection.

Home Seller Preparation

Listing agents can help their clients prepare for the best inspection possible by reminding them that a clean and orderly home also gives the impression of a well-maintained home. Encourage them to have the HVAC serviced and cleaned before the inspection. Some maintenance items your client should check off the list include re-caulking around bathtubs and sinks, unclogging drains, refreshing grout, replacing torn window screens, and adding new insulation in the attic if necessary. You’ll also want to be sure your client examines their house for water damage and leaks. Look for leaks under sinks, around faucets, bathtubs, showers, toilets, dishwashers and refrigerators. And don’t forget about the exterior of the house. Clean out gutters, trim trees and sweep debris off the roof. Let the client know that having a pre-listing inspection can lead to a smoother transaction and will likely identify issues the buyer’s inspector would uncover. If the house is vacant, make sure the utilities are on, and be sure there is clear access to attics, crawlspaces, heating systems and garages.

Preparing clients for a home inspection and giving them a better understanding of the home inspection process will ensure a more positive experience. For fast, trusted and accurate home inspections, recommend HomeTeam Inspection Service to clients, and experience the HomeTeam difference.