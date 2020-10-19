Tips for Creating a Dedicated Homework Space for Kids

Whether your children are homeschooled or simply need a spot to do homework, creating a dedicated workspace can help them mentally prepare to focus and learn. These tips can help you navigate finding the best space for your child or teen—even if you don’t have a lot of space to work with.

Choose a Window

Natural light can be an emotional boost for adults and kids alike. If your child is inside most of the day, choosing an area with a window to create the workspace can be a helpful trick. This is especially true if your child’s work consists of a significant amount of time on a computer screen.

Get Creative

Children don’t need an executive office to get focused. If you don’t have a spare room in your home, you likely still have spare space for a child-sized homework zone. For instance, a large closet or repurposed alcove can make the perfect homework space for a child. With a few strategically placed shelves or a small desk, even an unexpected area can become the perfect zone for learning.

Portable Desk Space

If you don’t feel you have the room for a permanent desk and workspace, you don’t have to sacrifice valuable living space to create an efficient area for homework; a simple fold-up desk with a laptop and a few important items should do the trick. To ensure that mental separation from other tasks, keep your child’s desk in the same area (preferably against a wall or window) when in use.

Alternatively, consider using a tri-fold science board as a privacy shield. This can provide a distraction-free view and can be decorated with schedules, announcements or other important information your child may need. When the work is done, simply fold up your desk and science board to continue on with family activities.

A magazine-worthy homework space may not be within your reach, but with a little creativity and a few adjustments, a fun and functional space can be easily attainable.