Top Home Projects to Never DIY

There are certainly a lot of instances around your home where an industrious attitude and few simple tools can produce great results. However, there are some jobs that are best left to the professionals. If you’re a weekend warrior, you may want to take a step back before trying to DIY these projects.

Big Plumbing Repairs or Alterations

A leaky faucet or a clogged drain may not be grounds to call the plumber, but a DIY repair of integral plumbing in your home can spell disaster. For big repairs, like a burst pipe, or for remodels that require extending your existing water supply, take off your toolbelt and give a plumbing expert a call. A professional will know how to properly re-route the flow and work with piping. Since water damage is extremely costly, you don’t want to risk a DIY repair.

Roof Repairs or Assessments

Your roof is one of the biggest costs associated with your home. It is also one of the most essential features to ensure that the rest of your home is safe from the elements. Since a healthy roof is essential and repairs can be costly if damage goes unnoticed, you should have a licensed contractor inspect your roof yearly and repair any issues; even a small issue can cause costly expenses. There’s also a fall risk for those not properly secured, so don’t leave this job on your DIY list.

Content Square 1.

Electrical Repairs or Modifications

Between library books and online tutorials, you may feel tempted to save money on an electrician. It may even seem more convenient to install electrical elements yourself—after all, you want to enjoy that new hot tub right away! However, improper installation can be fatal. Not only do you risk electrocution during the installation process, but a DIY job could pose a fire risk. Your safety is paramount; leave this one to the professionals.