HouseCanary Partners With HomeAdvisor on ComeHome Platform, a Home Improvement Tool

HouseCanary, Inc. recently announced its partnership with HomeAdvisor, a home services marketplaces and an operating business of ANGI Homeservices, Inc, through the ComeHome platform, a home improvement tool.

HomeAdvisor has been fully integrated into HouseCanary’s proprietary ComeHome platform, which was reportedly designed to create a seamless experience for homebuyers and homeowners starting from the beginning of the home search journey to helping homeowners understand and manage the value of their homes.

With the full integration of HomeAdvisor’s marketplace into ComeHome’s home improvement tool, homeowners can assess the return on investment for home improvement projects and connect with HomeAdvisor’s network of local, vetted home service professionals to help get the job done.

Content Square 1.

“Our partnership with HomeAdvisor is the perfect solution to complete ComeHome’s comprehensive functionality and usability for homeowners,” said HouseCanary CEO Jeremy Sicklick. “By partnering with HomeAdvisor and top lenders, our clients can now utilize a unique end-to-end home improvement tool that allows homeowners to price home renovations, understand the ROI of home improvement projects, find contractors to do the job and seek funding for projects all in one place. By teaming up with HomeAdvisor, we have taken another step toward making ComeHome the premier customer engagement platform for homeowners by helping them realize greater value in their most important asset.”

“This partnership could not have come at a better time,” Craig Smith, president and chief operating officer of HomeAdvisor, commented. “With individuals spending more time at home since the onset of the pandemic, people are taking on a lot of projects in and around the home and looking for qualified pros to complete these programs. Together, HomeAdvisor and HouseCanary are helping homeowners truly understand the value of home renovations, adding a new layer of transparency unparalleled in other home improvement tools. Homeowners can now make smarter, data-driven decisions using ComeHome.”



Source: www.housecanary.com.