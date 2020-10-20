Indoor Air: Quality Is Key

Air. We breathe it all day, every day. We need it to survive. And with winter approaching, on top of a global pandemic, people will be spending more time inside. That’s why it’s so important to make sure the air quality in your home is safe. While indoor air quality testing isn’t the most commonly considered home inspection service, receiving one can provide many benefits to your client.

Did you know that pollutant levels inside your home can be two to five times higher than the air outside? There are various reasons why indoor air becomes contaminated. Humidity and high temperatures are one cause, potentially producing mold and bacteria. Under certain conditions, appliances such as ovens, stoves, fireplaces, water heaters, space heaters and dryers can put off hazardous gases like carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide.

Building materials can also contaminate indoor air quality. Insulation, flooring, upholstery, carpet and cabinets or furniture made of pressed wood may contain asbestos. Smoking tobacco inside as well as using household cleaning products with harsh chemicals can also cause poor air quality. Even central heating and cooling systems can be culprits of unhealthy air inside. And of course, pollutants from the outside like radon and pesticides can unfortunately leak into a home.

There can be immediate and long-term effects of continually breathing in poor air quality. A sore throat, watery eyes and nose, headaches, dizziness, dry skin, and fatigue are the most common symptoms. Years of exposure can create serious health conditions like cancer, heart disease and respiratory failure. Be sure to notice where you feel these symptoms, as air quality could be the trigger.

HomeTeam tests for VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) within the air, which usually come from petroleum-based products, aka chemical pollutants. VOCs can also include mold and other types of dust and airborne particles. HomeTeam tests for these toxins by collecting an air sample. Thresholds are measured and a report is generated. Radon and asbestos tests are done separately and with different equipment.

There are various ways to improve indoor air quality if your test reveals concerns. Using an air purifier, changing your HVAC filters regularly, planting greenery and deep cleaning your house are just a few. Indoor air quality tests will provide you and your client’s family with the security they need to stay healthy this season.

