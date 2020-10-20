Laying the Foundation for a Profitable Business, No Matter the Market

Homes.com provides the products and services to help real estate professionals connect with prospective clients



Over the three-plus years that David Willett has been building his relationship with Homes.com, he has made a major investment in the company’s products and services.

Recently upping his game even further, Willett—agent and managing broker at RE/MAX Executive Waynesville in Waynesville, N.C.—expanded his market presence in a big way by turning to Homes.com for his social media management needs. He’s even tapped Homes.com for SEO services to ensure that his brand is hitting every possible prospective client venturing into or looking to sell or relocate out of his North Carolina market.

As his brokerage began shifting away from providing Homes.com technology to its agents and brokers, some may be wondering why he has continued to invest in and expand his inventory of Homes.com products and services.

“If you’re doing more business, or you want to, you need more ways to promote your business. And so far, I’m still getting more back than I’m paying in,” says Willett.

“For the past three or four months, I’ve been test-driving Homes.com’s Lead Concierge, which handles initial contacts with leads and qualifies them for me,” adds Willett.

Several of those leads have already turned into clients, some of whom have already closed on their homes.

“While I get a few leads elsewhere, I’m getting far more and a much higher percentage of quality leads with Homes.com,” says Willett, who was able to ink a contract with a Homes.com lead the very same day as the house viewing.

But it doesn’t end there.

In fact, Willett says that he’s seeing the SEO work first-hand as his web search position has elevated from page three to the front page on Google searches.

Willett is also taking advantage of consulting support, which he says has been critical in optimizing some of his most productive Homes.com services.

“I’m having a monthly conversation with an SEO specialist, as well as a separate session on social media, to learn the latest and greatest tips and tricks so that I can shift resources as necessary,” says Willett, who goes on to say that all of his Homes.com reps and support experts are not only good to work with, but also make those shifts quickly.

Working primarily with buyers, Willett depends on his diverse Homes.com services to ensure he is exposed first and foremost to folks relocating to his region, as well as those coming to the area from distant locations.

“A lot of folks relocating to the area have discovered Western North Carolina, so in the past few months, my Homes.com buyer leads have doubled,” says Willett. “But before that, when things were slow, I didn’t cut back.

“And I’m glad I rode it out,” he adds. “The expansion of new business didn’t happen overnight, but I quickly saw the leads come back, and I’m doing more business now than I’ve ever done. I’m actually having the best year ever.”



John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.