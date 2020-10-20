National Association of REALTORSÂ® Named a Great Place to WorkÂ®

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) has been identified by the renowned global firm Great Place to Work Institute as one of the top employment destinations in America. In being named a “Great Place to WorkÂ®,” NAR and its roughly 350 employees have demonstrated a commitment to creating and fostering a culture that puts its members first, advances diversity and inclusion, leads change and emphasizes respect, communication and collaboration. Organizations that earn this distinction reportedly experience significantly lower rates of voluntary turnover and report higher levels of customer satisfaction than their industry counterparts.

More than 90 percent of NAR employees responded to an anonymous survey assessing the five workplace attributes of credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Among the highest-rated statements, which more than nine in 10 respondents assessed as “almost always true” or “often true,” were:



“Our [members] would rate the service we deliver as ‘excellent.'”

“Management is honest and ethical in its business practices.”

Content Square 1.

“When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.”

“When I became the CEO of NAR, one of the very first goals I set was to see this association recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work,'” said Bob Goldberg, chief executive of NAR. “This not only became a barometer of my success as a leader, but was also a way I could ensure America’s 1.4 million REALTORSÂ® were receiving the best possible support from their association. Happy, fulfilled employees mean increased productivity, more continuity and better service for our members, which remains our focus every day.”

A 2018 study by the Great Place to Work Institute found that employees at organizations that qualified as a “Great Place to Work” significantly outperform workers at other firms in the categories of productivity, customer service and agility.



For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.

