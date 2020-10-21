Fourth Quarter Checklist for Managers

Retain, Recruit, and Drive Sales in This Critical Time of the Year

In this most unusual of years, it’s not uncommon to hear agents say that they can’t wait for 2020 to be over. The fact is, though, that the year is not over. As a manager, it is imperative that you stay focused yourself, and keep your agents focused on sales and productivity now.

The fourth quarter is a uniquely opportune time to reinforce your value, cement relationships, and promote sales activity both for current year and for a strong start to 2021. The following three activities with individual agents will accomplish those goals.

Agent Status Updates: This is so important to show that you are actively engaged in your agents’ success. Set up meetings in the next two weeks, whether live or virtual, to review key status updates about each agent’s business. Where do they stand in relation to their prior year’s activity and their own personal goals? How close are they to reaching important milestones, either in units sold, volume closed, the next commission tier or awards qualifications? Showing that you are looking out for them and then helping them reach the next possible levels is one of the most important roles you can play in your agents’ businesses.

Retain and Recruit Purposefully: Beyond the status updates, Make a deliberate effort to reinforce your value proposition to your agents. Review their business activities and work with them on a business plan for next year. Show them company tools or new strategies to incorporate into their business. Believe me, other brokers and managers are likely wooing them this time of year, so use your home field advantage to solidify your relationship while also contributing to your mutual future success. On the flip side, carve out specific time for reaching out to your recruiting hit list; other managers may not be making the efforts for their agents that you are, and you can use that oversight as an opportunity to entice new agents to your team.

Drive Sales Activity Now: There are three specific reasons to focus on driving sales right now. The first is that the fourth quarter is typically the second busiest quarter of the year, and successful agents are the ones that stay engaged and capture those sales. The second is that whatever your agents do now that does not result in immediate closings will likely be setting them up for a strong start in 2021. Lastly, and most simply, is that your agents are in the sales business—it’s what they do, and you should help them stay motivated and focused on maximizing their opportunities and results.

So stay in the game and make sure that your agents do, too. The fourth quarter is an incredibly impactful time both for the immediate and future success of your brokerage and your agents. Make the three activities above happen quickly, and you will enjoy more sales, more retention and more growth for the remainder of the year and into next.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She is also an RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker as an industry Influencer. Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.