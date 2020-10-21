How to Navigate This Political Season as a Real Estate Professional

Political season is here, as evidenced by the barrage of news commentary and political ads. Unfortunately, it has arrived in the midst of a global pandemic and some serious civil unrest. This is a true convergence of storms.

Political season on its own can pose challenges when you’re in a service industry, especially real estate because you meet and work with a wide range of people.

You may be one in a small percentage of real estate professionals who will work with only those who share your political ideologies. Consider that unique, and the rest of this article may not apply to you.

For the rest of us, we have a very diverse book of business, which, if you look at it right, is a really good thing. It allows us to see the commonalities we share with people of differing political persuasions.

As we all know, politics can be dividing, and emotions will run high. How, then, do you navigate this time as a real estate professional? Here are three thoughtful suggestions to help get you through.

No. 1 – Keep the Focus on Your Client

Hopefully, you’re still busy working, as we’ve seen a lot of housing markets around the country rebound very well after shelter-in-place orders began to lift in late spring. That means you’re still spending a lot of time at open houses, giving listing presentations and showing homes. The more communication you have with your clients, the more idle conversation is likely to occur, and the greater the chances that it could involve politics. When these discussions arise—or any conversation regarding a sensitive topic—use your pro skills to put the focus back on your client and meeting their needs.

No. 2 – Tread Lightly on Social Media, or Avoid It Altogether

You certainly have a right to your own beliefs and to voice those beliefs, but doing so may affect your client base and your business. While you shouldn’t feel like you’re being censored, keep in mind that what you say and post on social media may have a positive or negative impact on your business. If that’s the case, try finding another outlet for political discussions, either with close friends or family in a private setting.

This may be the season for you to spend more time watching, liking and commenting on social posts than actually posting. If you do want to remain active, think carefully about what you post. It may even be good to run your posts by another person to be sure you’re staying neutral.

No. 3 – Voting Will Be Over Soon, But Your Reputation Lives On

While we will cast our ballots soon, what we do and say has some serious staying power. Just as your national franchisor works to create a positive brand experience for you, you are consistently building your own personal brand that will draw in new clients, repeats and referrals. Make sure that brand is something that welcomes all buyers and sellers.

