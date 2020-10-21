Realogy Title Group Upgrades Title!Snap Mobile App to Provide Real-Time Transaction Status

Realogy Title Group LLC recently announced the release of a new version of its Title!Snap mobile application, offering real-time title transaction information to real estate agents.

Title!Snap provides agents and mortgage loan officers closing cost estimates for each of Realogy Title Group’s more than 40 brands, the ability to start a title order, generate and electronically share seller net sheets, title and escrow fee estimates, and a range of real estate calculators.

With the new release, the app has been upgraded to give real estate agents access to real-time transaction status and documents. Additional enhancements allow users to:

– Log in securely using Realogy’s SSO identity management service and biometric integration

– Obtain address and driving directions for closing locations

– Call or email customers directly from the app

– View open order status, and review closed files for the last 12 months

Users can obtain accurate estimates of a range of transaction costs, through access to seven real estate calculators:

– Seller Net Sheets

– Buyer Title Premium & Fees

– Refinance Title Premium & Fees

– TRID vs. Actual Calculations

– Rent vs. Buy Calculations

– Monthly Payment Calculations

– Refinance Calculations

“Our job is to help real estate agents close transactions quickly and easily, and the new version of Title!Snap is a huge leap forward in our ability to help them deliver the superior homebuying experience consumers demand,” said Donald J. Casey, president and CEO of Realogy Title Group. “By providing on demand, real-time transaction status and a putting a wealth of additional options and data at their fingertips, we’re ensuring they have everything they need to get the deal done.”

The new, upgraded version of Title!Snap is available in the Apple App Store and in Google Play.

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.