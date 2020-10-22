How to Bring Your Community Farm Together for a Great Reason

Ever been to a Trunk or Treat? These awesome events bring communities together for fun and celebration—and also keep kids safer during the Halloween season. My business partner, Julie Escobar, and I wanted to put together a guide for real estate agents to host this classic Halloween event—especially during these crazy times when we need a little fun!

Julie is a former PTA president many times over, so she dove into the project with that experience in mind and helped us create something that I think is really special.

Some of you may have never even heard of Trunk or Treat, a long-time church and PTA staple. A Trunk or Treat can be a family-friendly, socially-distanced, community-minded event that creates a safe environment for children to trick or treat during the Halloween season. Parents, organizers and families come together in a parking lot, decorate their cars and trunks (and fill them with treats), get in the spirit by putting on costumes, then let kids “trick or treat” by going from trunk to trunk to fill up their pumpkins, candy bags or pillowcases. It’s like a tailgating party for Halloweeners!

For those of you who know my story, this is a no-brainer. Helping children in whatever capacity we can is a priority for our organization. As real estate agents, what you do has a profound effect on families. We thought this idea of a Trunk or Treat was a fun way to take that up a notch.

While this may be a little more challenging during a pandemic, the point is to think outside the box and be creative in your commitment to serving your communities (and the kids who live in them).

As an individual real estate agent, team or even an entire office, this is a great way to create a positive connection with the families in your surrounding neighborhoods. Or, you may wish to contact the PTA presidents of local elementary schools to see if they are looking for sponsors for an event of their own. To help, we’ve prepared a 14-page Trunk or Treat guide for agents to easily navigate the process.

It includes:

– A step-by-step guide to organizing a Trunk or Treat

– Easily customized flyers

– The ability to copy and paste to create easily customized letters

– Checklists

– Example photos

– Volunteer sign-up forms

Take your neighborhood specialist game to the next level and start organizing this fun treat of an event for your farm and sphere. You can get a copy of the guide at https://darrylspeaks.com/trunk-or-treating/.



Darryl Davis has spoken to, trained and coached more than 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe. He is a best-selling author for McGraw-Hill Publishing, and his book, “How to Become a Power Agent® in Real Estate,” tops Amazon’s charts for most-sold book to real estate agents. He is the founder of the Next Level® real estate training system The Power Program®, which has proven to help agents double their production over their previous year. Davis is currently hosting free weekly webinars to help agents navigate the new real estate reality. To learn more, visit www.DarrylSpeaks.com/Online-Training.

