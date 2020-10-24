Realogy Celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month With Virtual Events

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage month, which ran from mid-September to mid-October, Realogy held several events, including a webcast that showcased several Hispanic members of the real estate industry. The Realogy webcast discussed inclusion and diversity, as well as the importance of celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture within the real estate space.

“We continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month and what it means for our industry,” said Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider.

“Research shows Latinos are driving business formation in real estate, and have been for years. It’s in our DNA to be entrepreneurial—we are a very hard-working segment of the population,” said Gary Acosta, co-founder and CEO of NAHREP. “The real estate opportunity both from a real estate standpoint and from an investment standpoint provides some of the best opportunities to improve wealth numbers and, by extension, improve the quality of life for Latinos in this country.”

Content Square 1.

The webcast was kicked off by moderators Tanya Reu-Narvaez, SVP of Human Resources at Realogy, and Lexi Lopez, senior manager of Awards & Recognition at CENTURY 21® Real Estate, and included the following speakers:

– Erika Hernandez, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

– Paulina Hurtado, Century 21 Global Connections

– Rosie Gonzalez, Coldwell Banker Realty

– Noerena Limon, SVP of Public Policy & Industry Relations, NAHREP

– and more.

Watch the replay below:





For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.

