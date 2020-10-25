First JPAR Real Estate Franchise Opens in Oklahoma

JP & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR) expands into Oklahoma with franchisee Dawn Robinson, owner of JPAR Edge.

Professional entrepreneur, Robinson owns four restaurants and a real estate franchise. She believes education and growth are an integral part of the real estate process and takes the opportunity to attend as many conferences and trainings as possible, in order to bring new knowledge and information back to her agents. “This is a hospitality business that happens to sell real estate,” commented Robinson.

“JPAR gets it. Real estate brokerages should be all about the agents. This allows the agents to be all about the clients,” said Robinson. “Hospitality runs deep within JPAR and JPAR Edge, starting with leadership. Our goal is to make an impact in the market and have the most professional agents in the state of Oklahoma.”

“Partnering with Dawn Robinson to expand into Oklahoma is a natural fit given JPAR’s popularity in Texas and Dawn’s strong business background. I believe the agents of OKC will benefit greatly from Dawn’s unique background and strong understanding of running a business,” said Geoff Lewis, CEO of JPAR Franchising.

JPAR Edge is slated to open doors mid-November 2020.

For more information, please visit www.jpar.com.