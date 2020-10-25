Freddie Mac: Mortgage Rates Continue to Trend Down

Freddie Mac recently released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey®, showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.80 percent, the lowest rate in the survey’s history, which dates back to 1971.

“Mortgage rates remain very low, providing homeowners who have not already taken advantage of this environment ample opportunity to do so,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Mortgage rates today are on average more than a full percentage point lower than rates over the last five years. This means that most low- and moderate-income borrowers who purchased during the last few years stand to benefit by exploring refinancing to lower their monthly payment.”

– The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.80 percent with an average 0.6 point for the week ending Oct. 22, 2020, down from last week when it averaged 2.81 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.75 percent.

– The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.33 percent with an average 0.6 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.35 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.18 percent.

– The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 2.87 percent with an average 0.3 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.90 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.40 percent.

Source: Freddie Mac

