Register Today: RISMedia’s Virtual Power Broker Forum at the REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo

By RISMedia Staff

0 comments

These are challenging times, and that’s why it’s essential that real estate leaders come together to discuss how to pivot in this rapidly changing environment to succeed despite new obstacles. This year’s Power Broker Forum, “Built to Win: Creating a Resilient Real Estate Company” will be held virtually alongside other panels at the National Association of REALTORSÂ® 2020 REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo, “Find Your Râ€”Renew. Restore. Revive!”

What: Is your brokerage built to withstand current challenges along with whatever hurdles may lie ahead? Are you prepared to confront the ever-changing face of competition and deliver the experience that today’s consumers now expect? And are you providing the resources and the culture that agents need more than ever to succeed? In this power panel, RISMedia gathers top brokers from across the country who will share their strategies for building a resilient real estate company that will attract agents and consumers alike.

When: Mon., Nov. 16, 2020 â€“ 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. ET

Who:

Co-Moderators:

John Featherston
Founder, CEO & Publisher, RISMedia

Joe Rand
Chief Creative Officer, Howard Hanna | Rand Realty
Executive Director, Broker Public Portal

Panelists:

Michael Saunders
Founder & CEO, Michael Saunders & Company

Joe Horning
President, Shorewest REALTORSÂ®

Sharry Schmid
President, Edina Realty

Register for the virtual event here.Â 

