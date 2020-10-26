Teams: Navigating Hot Spots and Increasing COVID Cases

Since early 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has completely shifted the real estate landscape. While some things normalized in the summer months—as social distancing helped to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases—heading into the colder months, teams may have to pivot and adapt once again.

Here’s how your team can stay productive and successful even amid potential COVID flare-ups.

Stay connected. You learned this one early in the year, and now it’s time to continue the remote-meeting trend. Keep up with your regular team meeting schedule via video conferencing. Team leaders should schedule both team meetings (weekly) and one-on-ones with individual team members (on an as-needed basis). Set goals during these meetings so the next meetings flow easily and there’s never any awkward silences.

Leverage social media as a communication tool. Social media is a great way to let your clients and prospective buyers and sellers know how hard you’re working even amid these challenging times. This doesn’t mean simply posting new listings on Facebook or Instagram. Show your clients and any prospective buyers and sellers that you’re there for them as a team. Those video conferences you’re having? Take a screen shot and post it so your followers know you’re staying up to date on any changes and being proactive about helping them with their real estate needs.

Also, leverage individual personalities. Showcase your team members’ craft skills or personal hobbies. Sharing some positive news about a personal project or even posting about learning something new, can be a refreshing change from the negative news that everyone is being flooded with and the coronavirus fatigue that’s affecting us all.

Focus on business planning. This is the time teams and agents typically start planning for the next year, and this year it’s no different. What’s changed? You have more to think about as you plan for the future. Now that you’ve gone through these new experiences due to the pandemic, you’ll be better prepared next year, no matter what comes next.

